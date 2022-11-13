November 13, 2022

More than 2,300 journalists covering APEC meeting in Bangkok

13 hours ago TN
Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the 6th APEC Media Focus Group in Chiang Mai

Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the 6th APEC Media Focus Group in Chiang Mai. Photo: APEC 2022 / Ministry of Foreign Affairs.




More than 2,300 journalists from around the world have registered to cover the Asia Pacific Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) in Bangkok on 18th and 19th November, according to a foreign ministry official.

The senior official, who asked not to be named, told Thai PBS World that these journalists are from nearly 30 countries. There are 22 economies taking part in the AELM, which will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC). Senior officials from member economies have already begun their important deliberations on key outcome documents, ahead of the AELM meeting itself.

By Thai PBS World

By Thai PBS World

Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the 6th APEC Media Focus Group in Chiang Mai

