  • July 8, 2021
United States to donate COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand

Joe Biden walking with supporters at a pre-Wing Ding march from Molly McGowan Park in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore. CC BY-SA 2.0.



Thailand will receive COVID-19 vaccines from the United States, as a part of 23 million doses to be donated by the US to Asian countries.

In June, US President Joe Biden announced the donation of 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s poorest countries, with “no strings attached”, to help speed the pandemic’s end.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



