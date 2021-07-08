Restrictive measures including travel restrictions proposed amid rising COVID-19 deaths
United States to donate COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand
Thailand will receive COVID-19 vaccines from the United States, as a part of 23 million doses to be donated by the US to Asian countries.
In June, US President Joe Biden announced the donation of 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s poorest countries, with “no strings attached”, to help speed the pandemic’s end.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World