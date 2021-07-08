  • July 8, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Safety Sign Seen…

Safety Sign Seen at Samut Prakan Burnt Factory

Safety Sign Seen at Samut Prakan Burnt Factory

Firefighters spray foam amid twisted metal frames of a charred chemical factory in Samut Prakan. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



SAMUT PRAKAN, July8 (TNA) – Hazardous material removal workers found the sign of safety at the burnt foam bead plant in Bang Phli district as inflammable chemicals there already became nonflammable.

The workers poured Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) into chemical tanks at Ming Dih Chemical Co on King Kaew 21 Road to turn inflammable chemicals into nonflammable ones and they found the mixtures became nonflammable.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Damage Surveyed at Burnt Plant in Lat Krabang
Bangkok

Damage Surveyed at Burnt Plant in Lat...

July 7, 2021
Suvarnabhumi Airport remains open, despite clouds of black smoke over parts of it
Bangkok

Suvarnabhumi Airport remains open, despite clouds of...

July 5, 2021
Samut Prakan chemical factory explosion inferno kills 1, at least 60 injured
News

Samut Prakan chemical factory explosion inferno kills...

July 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.