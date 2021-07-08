Safety Sign Seen at Samut Prakan Burnt Factory







SAMUT PRAKAN, July8 (TNA) – Hazardous material removal workers found the sign of safety at the burnt foam bead plant in Bang Phli district as inflammable chemicals there already became nonflammable.

The workers poured Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) into chemical tanks at Ming Dih Chemical Co on King Kaew 21 Road to turn inflammable chemicals into nonflammable ones and they found the mixtures became nonflammable.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

