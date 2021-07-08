  • July 8, 2021
Phuket Moderna COVID vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Governor Tom Wolf. CC BY 2.0.



PHUKET: Expats in Phuket have vented an outpouring of frustration online after being unable to register their reservation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination being offered by Bangkok Hospital Phuket today (July 7).

Registrations were made online through a web portal set up to receive reservations, and opened at 9am.

By The Phuket News



