Phuket Moderna COVID vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated
PHUKET: Expats in Phuket have vented an outpouring of frustration online after being unable to register their reservation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination being offered by Bangkok Hospital Phuket today (July 7).
Registrations were made online through a web portal set up to receive reservations, and opened at 9am.
By The Phuket News