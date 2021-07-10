  • July 10, 2021
Chon Buri reports 359 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Toyota ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.



CHON BURI: Three Covid-19 deaths and 359 infections were reported in this eastern province. Many contracted the disease from family members and colleagues.

Of the new infections, 86 got it from family members, followed by colleagues (84). Others came from a cluster at Thai Inter Summit Co in Rayong province (17 being treated in the province), a cluster at Nutcon Corporation Co in Phan Thong district (9) and a cluster of Chumphae pork barbeque shop in Bang Lamung district (5).

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



