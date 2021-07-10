Troops to block routes out of Bangkok ahead new lockdown on Monday







To make sure that people do not flee Bangkok for other provinces, ahead of the enforcement of the new interprovincial travel restrictions on Monday, the military and the police have already set up more than 80 road checkpoints in the capital to monitor departing vehicles, especially pickup trucks and passenger vans.

The country’s Supreme Commander, General Chalermphol Srisawat, has also ordered military patrol units to supplement the operations of the checkpoints in preventing any mobility which may accelerate the spread of COVID-19 in other provinces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





