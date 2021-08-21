  • August 21, 2021
MP challenges Prayut to a kickboxing match for the premiership

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has slammed Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, member of parliament and leader of the Thai Civilized Party, for challenging Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to a kickboxing match for the premiership.

PPRP MP Sira Jenjaka, chairman of the House committee on law and justice, yesterday said he is studying to determine whether Mr Mongkolkit’s challenge violates any laws.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



