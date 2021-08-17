  • August 17, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Phuket
  3. Phuket marks 50…

Phuket marks 50 new local infections, one new COVID death

Phuket marks 50 new local infections, one new COVID death

Street procession in Phuket Town. Photo: Joseph Ferris III. CC BY 2.0.



PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report marked 50 new local infections on the island yesterday (Aug 16), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 2,039.

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 11pm last night, also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 15.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Phuket Sandbox Expands to 3 Provinces
News

Phuket Sandbox Expands to 3 Provinces

August 17, 2021
Phuket: Smart card readers to check Thai domestic arrivals for outstanding arrest warrants
Phuket

Phuket: Smart card readers to check Thai...

August 17, 2021
Chon Buri reports 1,182 new COVID cases, 7 more deaths
Pattaya

Chon Buri reports 1,182 new COVID cases,...

August 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.