Phuket marks 50 new local infections, one new COVID death







PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report marked 50 new local infections on the island yesterday (Aug 16), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 2,039.

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 11pm last night, also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 15.

