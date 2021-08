A Russian man has reported to police that his 20,000 baht white-gold necklace has been stolen by what he believed were two female prostitutes in Pattaya last night (August 16th).

At 8:00 P.M. a Russian national, filed a report to the Pattaya City Police. Police went to the scene near a shopping mall on Beach Road.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News