  • August 21, 2021
Flights between Phuket and Samui Will Be Resumed on 25 August

Aircraft taking off at Phuket international airport runway. Photo: F3rn4nd0.



BANGKOK(NNT) – Thailand’s Surat Thani province will continue the “Samui Plus” program to attract vaccinated foreign tourists, with Bangkok Airways set to resume flights between Phuket and Samui Island on 25 August.

Surat Thani governor Witchawut Jinto said on 21 August, that 257 inoculated foreign tourists had traveled to Samui, after spending two weeks in Phuket under the “sandbox” scheme. However, flights between Phuket and Samut had been suspended from 3 August until the end of month. This means no tourists will arrive from “sandboxed” Phuket.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



