February 28, 2022

Thai Authorities Expand Efforts to Eliminate Tuberculosis

1 hour ago TN
Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University, Bangkok

Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University in Bangkok. Photo: Sarawinmomo.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has joined hands with Mahidol University to eradicate tuberculosis in Thailand.

The DDC and Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital recently signed a new academic cooperation agreement on the elimination of tuberculosis. This agreement renews efforts laid out in the previous cooperation campaign, which ended in May of last year, with a focus on the development of laboratories for tuberculosis research.

The agreement aims to enhance the expertise of healthcare professionals in Thailand and abroad, as well as promote research and cooperation to improve diagnostics and treatment for tuberculosis patients.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

