56-year-old bottle scavenger found dead in front of abandoned convenience store in Pattaya









A 56-year-old male bottle scavenger was seen lying on the ground near an abandoned convenience store in Pattaya and was later found to have died mysteriously.

The body of Peng Chanatalay, a 56-year-old scavenger who collected used bottles and cans for a living, was found dead on the ground this morning, July 1st, before an abandoned convenience store near South Pattaya Road.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

