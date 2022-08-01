August 1, 2022

56-year-old bottle scavenger found dead in front of abandoned convenience store in Pattaya

Busy street in Pattaya

Busy street in Pattaya. Photo: Milei Vencel.




A 56-year-old male bottle scavenger was seen lying on the ground near an abandoned convenience store in Pattaya and was later found to have died mysteriously.

The body of Peng Chanatalay, a 56-year-old scavenger who collected used bottles and cans for a living, was found dead on the ground this morning, July 1st, before an abandoned convenience store near South Pattaya Road.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



