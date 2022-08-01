August 1, 2022

Customer shot dead outside Phuket pub

9 mins ago TN
Phuket Nightlife

Bars at Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Ben Reeves.




PHUKET: A man involved in an argument with a woman was shot dead by a security guard outside a pub in Muang district shortly before dawn on Monday.

Pol Col Sarawut Chuprasit, the Muang police superintendent, said the shooting occurred about 5am in front of the Sot Phuket pub on Phuket road in Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Street at night in Old Phuket Town

One dead, one injured in Phuket Town night club shooting after clubgoer allegedly attacks guard with a sword

21 mins ago TN
Rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket

Heavy rains across Phuket bring flooding and traffic headaches

2 days ago TN
Rawai Beach in Phuket

Deceased elderly American man found at Yanui beach believed to have fallen from a rock

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Town of Luang Prabang, Laos

5 Killed in Thai Tour Bus Accident in Laos

5 mins ago TN
Phuket Nightlife

Customer shot dead outside Phuket pub

9 mins ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya

56-year-old bottle scavenger found dead in front of abandoned convenience store in Pattaya

16 mins ago TN
Street at night in Old Phuket Town

One dead, one injured in Phuket Town night club shooting after clubgoer allegedly attacks guard with a sword

21 mins ago TN
Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II

House Committee Reviews Air Force Appeal for F-35 Jets

42 mins ago TN