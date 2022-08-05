5 Killed in Thai Tour Bus Accident in Laos









MUKDAHAN, Aug 1 (TNA) – Five people were killed and 19 others injured when a Thai tour bus hit an 18-wheeled truck in Savannakhet province of Laos.

The bus was carrying Thai tourists back from Vietnam when it smashed into the Lao truck in Lian Xai village of Atsaphangthong district, about 80 kilometers from the center of Savannakhet.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





