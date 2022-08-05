August 1, 2022

5 Killed in Thai Tour Bus Accident in Laos

5 mins ago TN
Town of Luang Prabang, Laos

Town of Luang Prabang in northern Laos. Photo: Freeimages9 (Pixabay).




MUKDAHAN, Aug 1 (TNA) – Five people were killed and 19 others injured when a Thai tour bus hit an 18-wheeled truck in Savannakhet province of Laos.

The bus was carrying Thai tourists back from Vietnam when it smashed into the Lao truck in Lian Xai village of Atsaphangthong district, about 80 kilometers from the center of Savannakhet.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Shaikh Rashed Bin Hameed Mosque in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Thai Women Warned against Spa Job Opportunities in UAE

2 weeks ago TN
Full moon and people

NASA warns that China may be planning to ‘take over’ the moon

2 weeks ago TN
Russian rebel observing Ukrainian army positions though firing port at his position near Donetsk, Ukraine

Putin runs out of missiles and uses old weapons to encircle the Ukrainian border

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Town of Luang Prabang, Laos

5 Killed in Thai Tour Bus Accident in Laos

5 mins ago TN
Phuket Nightlife

Customer shot dead outside Phuket pub

9 mins ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya

56-year-old bottle scavenger found dead in front of abandoned convenience store in Pattaya

16 mins ago TN
Street at night in Old Phuket Town

One dead, one injured in Phuket Town night club shooting after clubgoer allegedly attacks guard with a sword

20 mins ago TN
Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II

House Committee Reviews Air Force Appeal for F-35 Jets

41 mins ago TN