‘Depressed’ policeman kills wife, then himself in Phitsanulok









PHITSANULOK: A police officer said to suffer fits of depression is believed to have shot dead his wife and then killed himself at the Sai Yoi police living quarters in Noen Maprang district on Monday night.

Their bodies were discovered and reported about 9pm, Pol Lt Col Suparerk Chanmee, a duty officer at Sai Yoi police station, said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chinnawat Singha

BANGKOK POST

