August 2, 2022

Don’t Buy Anti-COVID Drug for Own Use: Hospital Director

10 mins ago TN
Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok

King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok. Photo: BunBn.




BANGKOK, Aug 2 (TNA) – The director of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital warns people not to buy anti-COVID-19 drug, molnupiravir, for their own use like a science lecturer did.

Assoc Prof Dr Chanchai Sittipunt, the director of the hospital, issued the warning in response to a post by Assoc Prof Jessada Denduangboripant of the Faculty of Science at Chulalongkorn University that his family purchased molnupiravir for its own use.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



