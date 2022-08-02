Don’t Buy Anti-COVID Drug for Own Use: Hospital Director









BANGKOK, Aug 2 (TNA) – The director of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital warns people not to buy anti-COVID-19 drug, molnupiravir, for their own use like a science lecturer did.

Assoc Prof Dr Chanchai Sittipunt, the director of the hospital, issued the warning in response to a post by Assoc Prof Jessada Denduangboripant of the Faculty of Science at Chulalongkorn University that his family purchased molnupiravir for its own use.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

