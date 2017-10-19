Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang ready for services during royal cremation ceremonies

The Airports of Thailand Plc has set up a coordination centre each at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports to provide convenience for people travelling by air during the period for the royal cremation ceremonies, said AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn.

Mr Nitinai said he expected airlines to seek permission to make about 20,400 flights, with the capacity of transporting up to 4.16 million passengers, to and from the six airports under the supervision of the AoT during the period between Oct 23-31.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS