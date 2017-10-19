Thursday, October 19, 2017
Two members of EC selection committee cut out

Constitutional Court of Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 19th October 2017 (NN) – The selection committee for the Election Commission (EC) has decided to exclude its National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) representative and an Ombudsman.

National Legislative Assembly (NLA) President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai revealed after a meeting of the selection committee this week that it had unanimously decided to eliminate two posts. An NHRC representative and a proposed representative of the Office of the Ombudsman have now been excluded from the committee after failing to submit candidates for the EC within the allotted time. The panel now has only six members.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

