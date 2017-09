BANGKOK, 10th September 2017 (NNT) – The president of the National Legislative Assembly (NLA), Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, expects a general election to be held late next year.

NLA President Pornpetch said today the legislature is ready to deliberate reform related laws to be drafted and proposed by 11 reform committees appointed by the current administration.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand