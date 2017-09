Two Brazilian nationals were arrested last week for alleged involvement in attempting to smuggle and distribute 1.3kg of cocaine, worth 6.5 million baht, authorities said Sunday.

The arrests of Paulo Henrique Pires Do Nascimento, 27, and his alleged accomplice, Elsonias Coleta Da Silva, 35, were announced after police said one of the suspects expelled dozens of capsules of cocaine he had swallowed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST