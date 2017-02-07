Peace talks with rebels possible, Philippines defense minister says

PanARMENIAN.Net – Peace talks between the Philippine government and communist rebels to end nearly five decades of conflict are still possible even though the president has ordered “all-out war”, the defence minister said on Tuesday, February 7, according to Reuters.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced on the weekend the government was scrapping a ceasefire with the New People’s Army saying the “terrorist group” was making “huge”, unacceptable demands despite government concessions.

Clashes have erupted in several places and some top rebels have been arrested but Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana said talks were possible.

