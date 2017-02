At 2:00am on February 7th, Pattaya police were called to investigate the theft of an Apple iPhone 6 telephone from a swimming pool complex in Jomtien.

Arriving at the scene, officers found a Mr. Ameen Al Brami, aged 26, from Oman. He is here in Pattaya enjoying a well-deserved break from back home, where he serves in the Army.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Danny Boy