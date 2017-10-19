Thursday, October 19, 2017
Home > News > SUV Rams Into Crowd of People in Ukraine’s Eastern City of Kharkiv

SUV Rams Into Crowd of People in Ukraine’s Eastern City of Kharkiv

Kharkiv Ukraine
TN News 0

Five people were killed and six more injured in the accident, according to preliminary data by local police.

A Lexus SUV has rammed into a crowd of people in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, according to reports by local law enforcement. Five people were killed and six injured in the accident, which took place at Sumskaya St.

“According to preliminary data, 11 people were injured — five people were killed, six were injured with various degrees of severity,” the local police said in a Facebook post.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

A concert in Bangkok, Thailand

Entertainment activities resume as of November 14

Refugee camp in Turkey

Turkey could suspend EU migrant deal if no progress on visas: FM

Entrance to the Emergency Room at Na Wa Public Hospital in Thailand

Thai Public Health Ministry steps up measures against E. Coli threat

Leave a Reply