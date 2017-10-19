SUV Rams Into Crowd of People in Ukraine’s Eastern City of Kharkiv

Five people were killed and six more injured in the accident, according to preliminary data by local police.

A Lexus SUV has rammed into a crowd of people in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, according to reports by local law enforcement. Five people were killed and six injured in the accident, which took place at Sumskaya St.



“According to preliminary data, 11 people were injured — five people were killed, six were injured with various degrees of severity,” the local police said in a Facebook post.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International