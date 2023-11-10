}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Move Forward party warns against loans to fund digital wallet scheme

Move Forward party warns against loans to fund digital wallet scheme

TN November 10, 2023 0
Move Forward Party official logo orange background.

Move Forward Party logo. Image: Move Forward Party.

Move Forward party-list MP and deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul said today that the government’s decision to procure loans to fund the digital wallet scheme is risky, because it may violate the Constitution and the Fiscal Discipline Act.

Digital wallet to start in May, says Thai PM Srettha Thavisin

Responding to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s announcement of new guidelines for the scheme, she said that the government has chosen the most difficult path by deciding on the issuance of a Loan Bill to procure funding, knowing that there is no urgency to justify the borrowing, citing the case of the two trillion baht loan bill of a previous government, which was struck down by the Constitutional Court.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

