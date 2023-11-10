Move Forward party warns against loans to fund digital wallet scheme

Move Forward party-list MP and deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul said today that the government’s decision to procure loans to fund the digital wallet scheme is risky, because it may violate the Constitution and the Fiscal Discipline Act.

Responding to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s announcement of new guidelines for the scheme, she said that the government has chosen the most difficult path by deciding on the issuance of a Loan Bill to procure funding, knowing that there is no urgency to justify the borrowing, citing the case of the two trillion baht loan bill of a previous government, which was struck down by the Constitutional Court.

