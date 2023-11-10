Pattaya Bar Worker Allegedly Kidnapped by Group of Men
A female bar worker was allegedly forced into a vehicle by a group of men in Soi Pattaya 3 in the early hours of Friday, November 10th.
The incident was reported to Pattaya police by the woman’s colleague, 36-year-old Worasuda Satthaun. She reported that her friend, whose name was withheld to protect her privacy, had been forcibly abducted by a group of men who lifted her into a sedan.
Tanakorn Panyadee
