Yingluck Shinawatra and cabinet cleared over 1.9 billion baht compensation for victims of political violence







Exiled Former Thai Prime Minister, Yingluck Shinawatra, and her cabinet, have been cleared of any wrongdoing by an investigative panel of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), in connection with the approval of about 1.9 billion baht in compensation for victims of violent political protests and the crackdown on red-shirt protesters by troops between 2005 and 2010.

A well-informed NACC source said late Wednesday night that the panel concluded that there is insufficient evidence to substantiate charges of malfeasance in office against the former prime minister and her 33 cabinet ministers.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





