4 women arrested in Nakhon Pathom for making 50,000 fake $100 notes
Police arrested four women for allegedly producing and selling fake US dollar banknotes and seized from them about 50,000 counterfeit $100 bills.
Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat, deputy national police chief, said that Jirapat, one of the four suspects, was arrested at a house in Bang Len district of Nakhon Pathom on Wednesday with a press for banknote forgery and 50,000 fake US dollar notes. He did not give her family name.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!