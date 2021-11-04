November 3, 2021

4 women arrested in Nakhon Pathom for making 50,000 fake $100 notes

3 hours ago TN
Banknotes of the United States dollar

Banknotes of the United States dollar. Photo: PublicDomainPictures (Pixabay).




Police arrested four women for allegedly producing and selling fake US dollar banknotes and seized from them about 50,000 counterfeit $100 bills.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat, deputy national police chief, said that Jirapat, one of the four suspects, was arrested at a house in Bang Len district of Nakhon Pathom on Wednesday with a press for banknote forgery and 50,000 fake US dollar notes. He did not give her family name.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

