10 Bangkok markets closed to curb COVID-19 spread

10 Bangkok markets closed to curb COVID-19 spread1 min read
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has ordered the closure of 10 markets in the capital, as the rate of new COVID-19 infections is still increasing and spreading across the city.
The markets ordered to close are:
-Ying Charoen Market, Bang Khen district (May 14th – 24th)
-Din Daeng Central Market (May 12th – 21st)
-Bang Kapi Market (May 20th – 22nd)
-Klong Toey Market (May 15th – June 4th)
-Sam Yan Market, Pathumwan district (May 18th – 20th)
-Nong Chok Fresh Market (May 19th – 31st)
-Sai Nate Market, Kannayao district (May 20th – 22nd)
-Sala Nam Ron Market, Bangkok Noi district (May 14th – 22nd)
-Lam Nok Khwaek Market, Nong Chok district (May 19th – 21st)
-Phuyai Uan Flea Market, Lat Phrao district (May 20th – 22nd)
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World