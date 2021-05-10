May 21, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

10 Bangkok markets closed to curb COVID-19 spread

1 min read
2 mins ago TN
Siam Sqare, one of the busiest areas in Bangkok, is quiet during the COVID-19 outbreak

Siam Sqare, one of the busiest areas in Bangkok, is quiet during the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has ordered the closure of 10 markets in the capital, as the rate of new COVID-19 infections is still increasing and spreading across the city.

The markets ordered to close are:

-Ying Charoen Market, Bang Khen district (May 14th – 24th)

-Din Daeng Central Market (May 12th – 21st)

-Bang Kapi Market (May 20th – 22nd)

-Klong Toey Market (May 15th – June 4th)

-Sam Yan Market, Pathumwan district (May 18th – 20th)

-Nong Chok Fresh Market (May 19th – 31st)

-Sai Nate Market, Kannayao district (May 20th – 22nd)

-Sala Nam Ron Market, Bangkok Noi district (May 14th – 22nd)

-Lam Nok Khwaek Market, Nong Chok district (May 19th – 21st)

-Phuyai Uan Flea Market, Lat Phrao district (May 20th – 22nd)

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

Man eating in a desert street in Bangkok in times of COVID-19 lockdown 1 min read

Five more COVID-19 clusters found in Bangkok

1 day ago TN
Vaccination at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok 1 min read

Bangkok to Launch Web-based Vaccine Registration

2 days ago TN
Traditional Thai toilet. 1 min read

Toilet turnstile blamed for 867 COVID-19 infections found in a week at Simummuang market

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Siam Sqare, one of the busiest areas in Bangkok, is quiet during the COVID-19 outbreak 1 min read

10 Bangkok markets closed to curb COVID-19 spread

2 mins ago TN
Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand 1 min read

Thailand reports 3,481 new COVID cases and 32 more deaths on Friday

7 mins ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha offering a speech during the Covid-19 pandemic 1 min read

Thailand Ready for Joint Economic Stimulation after COVID-19

12 mins ago TN
Two vans of the Swedish Police in Stockholm 1 min read

Afghan Knifeman Who Ran Amok in Sweden Was Previously Denied Asylum in Norway

16 mins ago TN

Disabled