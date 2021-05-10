10 Bangkok markets closed to curb COVID-19 spread





The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has ordered the closure of 10 markets in the capital, as the rate of new COVID-19 infections is still increasing and spreading across the city.

The markets ordered to close are:

-Ying Charoen Market, Bang Khen district (May 14th – 24th)

-Din Daeng Central Market (May 12th – 21st)

-Bang Kapi Market (May 20th – 22nd)

-Klong Toey Market (May 15th – June 4th)

-Sam Yan Market, Pathumwan district (May 18th – 20th)

-Nong Chok Fresh Market (May 19th – 31st)

-Sai Nate Market, Kannayao district (May 20th – 22nd)

-Sala Nam Ron Market, Bangkok Noi district (May 14th – 22nd)

-Lam Nok Khwaek Market, Nong Chok district (May 19th – 21st)

-Phuyai Uan Flea Market, Lat Phrao district (May 20th – 22nd)

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

