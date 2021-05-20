Five more COVID-19 clusters found in Bangkok





The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced five more COVID-19 clusters in Bangkok, bringing total to 34, scattered across 20 districts of the capital. Eight of them are, however, reportedly nearly under control.

The new clusters are at Bang Kapi market, with 20 new infections, a warehouse in Bang Sue district, with 73 infections, an ice factory in Chatuchak district, with 5 infections, and two housing facilities for construction workers in Bang Kho Laem and Don Muang districts, where 3 and 20 infections were found respectively, according to BMA Spokesperson Pongsakorn Kwanmuang today (Thursday).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



