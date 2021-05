CHON BURI: Two policemen were shot and wounded at a luxury house on a golf course in Bang Lamung district, near Pattaya, and a Chinese man was later arrested and charged.

Eight other people – five Chinese nationals, a gardner and two maids – were also detained, reports said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

