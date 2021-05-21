Afghan Knifeman Who Ran Amok in Sweden Was Previously Denied Asylum in Norway

Afghan Knifeman Who Ran Amok in Sweden Was Previously Denied Asylum in Norway1 min read
The Afghan man, charged with seven counts of attempted murder after going on a stabbing spree in the Swedish town of Vetlanda in March this year, shouldn’t have been in Sweden at all, as he had already applied for asylum in neighbouring Norway.
According to the newspaper Dagens Nyheter, the man applied for asylum in Norway on 25 October 2015. He then stated that he was born in 1988. When his application was rejected, he then moved to Sweden in 2016.
In order to make use of the more generous rules there, he decided to pass as a so-called “unaccompanied refugee child”, deducted 11 years from his age, and claimed to the Swedish Migration Board that he was born in 1999. He also claimed that the passport he had produced earlier in Norway is incorrect. Based on his oral and otherwise unsubstantiated claims, the Swedish Migration Board in 2017 granted him a temporary residence permit, which was subsequently prolonged.
