Thailand Ready for Joint Economic Stimulation after COVID-19





BANGKOK, May 20 (TNA) – Thailand is ready to take part in joint efforts to revive the economy in the post-COVID era and push for regional and global economic cooperation in serious, comprehensive, flexible and sustainable manners, the prime minister told the Nikkei Forum.

During the International Conference on the Future of Asia (Nikkei Forum) organized by Nikkei, Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha delivered his speech on “Shaping the post-COVID era: Asia’s Role in the Global Recovery” via a teleconference system from Government House.

