Prayut Calls Off Walk-in Vaccination

Prayut Calls Off Walk-in Vaccination1 min read
BANGKOK, May 19 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha canceled a plan on walk-in COVID-19 vaccination and based inoculation arrangement on the Mor Prom system to prevent confusion.
Gen Prayut scrapped a walk-in vaccination plan. Otherwise, people would crowd a single location and result in commotion.
The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration has yet to conclude its vaccination plan and will be the only source of information on the matter to prevent confusion and inconsistency.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA