May 20, 2021

Prayut Calls Off Walk-in Vaccination

Prayut at The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Prayut at The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site. Photo: The Mall Group.


BANGKOK, May 19 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha canceled a plan on walk-in COVID-19 vaccination and based inoculation arrangement on the Mor Prom system to prevent confusion.

Gen Prayut scrapped a walk-in vaccination plan. Otherwise, people would crowd a single location and result in commotion.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration has yet to conclude its vaccination plan and will be the only source of information on the matter to prevent confusion and inconsistency.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

