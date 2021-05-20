Prayut Calls Off Walk-in Vaccination





BANGKOK, May 19 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha canceled a plan on walk-in COVID-19 vaccination and based inoculation arrangement on the Mor Prom system to prevent confusion.

Gen Prayut scrapped a walk-in vaccination plan. Otherwise, people would crowd a single location and result in commotion.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration has yet to conclude its vaccination plan and will be the only source of information on the matter to prevent confusion and inconsistency.

