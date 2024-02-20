Thailand extends visa-free entry for Kazakhs

The cabinet has extended the government’s visa-free scheme for Kazakh tourists for another six months.

Visa exemptions for China and Kazakhstan nationals to start on September 25

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the visa exemption programme would be extended from March 1 to Aug 31. It applied to people who hold Kazakhstani passports or equivalent documents.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

