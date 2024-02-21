Two scouts killed and 13 others injured in a road accident in Songkhla

Traffic signs on Ban Na, Chana District of Songkhla
A boy and a girl scout were killed and 13 others and their teacher were injured when a pickup truck rammed into the roadside pavilion in which they were resting in Sadao district of Songkhla province this morning.

The driver, identified as Wisanu Thongsai, fled from the scene of the accident, but later turned himself in to Sadao district police. He was tested for alcohol and substance abuse before being questioned.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

