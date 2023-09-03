Hundreds of Malaysian tourists stranded at Sadao district border checkpoint

Hundreds of Malaysian tourists were stranded at the Thai-Malaysian border checkpoint in Sadao district, Songkhla province on Saturday night, after Malaysian immigration officials closed the checkpoint at 11pm.

The closure of the checkpoint left about 200 cars and buses, heading back to Malaysia, stranded on the Thai side of the border.

By Thai PBS World

