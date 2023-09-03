Hundreds of Malaysian tourists stranded at Sadao district border checkpoint

TN September 3, 2023 0
Padang Besar in Songkhla.

Padang Besar in Sadao District, Songkhla. Photo: Mohigan.

Hundreds of Malaysian tourists were stranded at the Thai-Malaysian border checkpoint in Sadao district, Songkhla province on Saturday night, after Malaysian immigration officials closed the checkpoint at 11pm.

COVID-19: Stranded Foreign Tourists Appreciate Thai Hospitality, Assistance

The closure of the checkpoint left about 200 cars and buses, heading back to Malaysia, stranded on the Thai side of the border.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Pak Nam in Mueang Chumphon District

One Person Dead, Fourteen Others Injured in Chumphon Bus Accident

TN September 3, 2023 0
Phang Nga Bay

Mysterious Debris Continues to Wash Ashore in South Thailand

TN September 1, 2023 0
Chaweng in Koh Samui island

Weed Boxing Championship on Koh Samui Banned

TN August 29, 2023 1

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Ambulance in Metula, Israel

Dozens injured in Israel in clashes between Eritreans and Police

TN September 3, 2023 0
Padang Besar in Songkhla.

Hundreds of Malaysian tourists stranded at Sadao district border checkpoint

TN September 3, 2023 0
Pak Nam in Mueang Chumphon District

One Person Dead, Fourteen Others Injured in Chumphon Bus Accident

TN September 3, 2023 0
Nai Yang Beach in Thalang, Phuket.

Body of Kazakh tourist found on Phuket beach

TN September 3, 2023 0
Police car in Jomtien, Pattaya

Sixteen Chinese Nationals Arrested in Call Center Scam Raid in Pattaya

TN September 3, 2023 0