Lopburi area flood gate bursts as deluges continue across country

LOPBURI, 12th October 2017 (NNT) – The Chai Nat-Pa Sak Flood Gate has succumbed to high pressure and authorities have had to set up Big Bag barriers to protect some 9,000 rai of rice farms from inundation, with concerns also growing over water levels downstream from the Chao Phraya Dam.

Water from the north passing through Nakhon Sawan province to Chai Nat has maintained a steady pace and forced Chao Phraya Dam to increase its release rate to 2,404 cubic meters a second. The extra water has begun to threaten areas of Chai Nat, Singburi, Ang Thong and Ayuthaya where waterways have risen 40-50 centimeters, threatening residents.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand