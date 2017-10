PHUKET: A 58-year-old American expat was found dead after jumping from the fourth floor of a luxury condominium in Patong this morning (Oct 11) over what police believe to be personal or financial issues.

Capt Teerasak Boonsang of the Patong Police arrived at the scene, behind the Phuket Villa Beach Condo Patong, at 8am to find the body of the man* lying on the ground.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News