Rain, isolated heavy rain expected across the country this week





Abundance of rain is forecast for the upper part of the country this week, with isolated heavy rain predicted for the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and west coast of the South, according to this morning’s weather forecast from the Meteorological Department.

It is a result of a monsoon trough lying across Myanmar, the upper North of Thailand and Laos, and the active low pressure over Tonkin Bay. At the same time, the strong southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea and The Gulf of Thailand.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

