A yellow bus with ads in Bangkok
Bangkok

Bangkok bus hits power poles

By TN / October 1, 2018

A Bangkok bus smashed into two power poles in Ratchathewi district early on Monday morning, knocking them down and slightly injuring the bus attendant.

The No.77 air-conditioned bus hit the poles, 8.5 metres and 12 metres tall, near Soi Ratchaprarop 22 on Ratchaprarop Road in front of Century Park Hotel, close to Din Daeng intersection, about 4.45am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

