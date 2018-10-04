Korat man killed by live wire used to fend off stray dogs

A 67-year-old man died in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Si Khiew district when he was electrocuted by a live wire he set up to fend off stray dogs who were attacking his chickens.
Police were alerted on Thursday morning when Wirat Duangsong was found dead at his house in Moo 7 village in Tambon Si Khiew of Si Khiew district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.