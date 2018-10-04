Thai cocks in separate cages
Isan

Korat man killed by live wire used to fend off stray dogs

By TN / October 4, 2018

A 67-year-old man died in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Si Khiew district when he was electrocuted by a live wire he set up to fend off stray dogs who were attacking his chickens.

Police were alerted on Thursday morning when Wirat Duangsong was found dead at his house in Moo 7 village in Tambon Si Khiew of Si Khiew district.

Full story: The Nation

