Brit, wife videoed nicking mattress, cash from neighbour





PATTAYA: An Englishman and his Thai wife were left speechless when police showed them video footage of the husband carrying a stolen mattress from the room next door, where foreign currency worth about 126,000 baht was also reported missing.

S. M. E., 72, and his wife Phensakao Nasok, 45, of Mukdahan province, were arrested at their rented room on Soi Liap Chai Hat 5 in Pattaya on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST

