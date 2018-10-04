Brit, wife videoed nicking mattress, cash from neighbour

PATTAYA: An Englishman and his Thai wife were left speechless when police showed them video footage of the husband carrying a stolen mattress from the room next door, where foreign currency worth about 126,000 baht was also reported missing.
S. M. E., 72, and his wife Phensakao Nasok, 45, of Mukdahan province, were arrested at their rented room on Soi Liap Chai Hat 5 in Pattaya on Wednesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Thai woman arrested for procuring girl, 13, for elderly Japanese man
-
Crane lift collapses at Amari Nova Hotel, 1 person killed, 4 people critically injured
-
Bus driver nabbed for stealing money from US tourist, ‘ice’ found
-
“Commit crime in Pattaya and we’ll get you” police chief tells would be criminals
-
Grandfather, granddaughter crushed to death by truck