Child adoption, end of marriage between same-sex couples are highlights of bill





The right of same-sex couples to adopt foster children and their right to end their “marriage” in case either of them cannot have sexual relationship or has serious communicable diseases will be incorporated in the same-sex “marriage” bill expected to be submitted to the justice minister for consideration within this month.

Ms Nareelak Paechaipoom, director of International Human Rights Division of the Department for the Protection of Rights and Liberties, said Friday that the addition of the two issues – child adoption and inability to carry on with the “marriage” between same-sex couples – was the result of recent public hearings organized by the department among the LGBT and other stakeholders.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

