Australian tourist ‘robbed at gunpoint’ in Phuket exposed as fake





PHUKET: The 19-year-old Australian tourist who reported to police that he was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning (Nov 24) after being abandoned by his taxi driver has confessed that his claim was fake, police have confirmed.

Terrance John White, 19, from Innisfail, Queensland, reported to police on Saturday that he was left by the side of the road in Nai Yang at about 3am that day after reportedly having an argument with the taxi driver over not using the meter to calculate the fare.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tavee Adam

The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



