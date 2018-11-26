Three arrested over illegal South Korean employment service





BANGKOK, 26 November 2018 (NNT) – Police have apprehended Thai and South Korean individuals illegally arranging employment in South Korea for Thai citizens via social media, charging each person as much as 55,000 baht.

Authorities apprehended and have begun questioning Krongkaeo Kamta , Chotika Kerdkliang and South Korean citizen Kisik Eum. The three were detained while transporting Thai workers from Pattaya to Suvarnabhumi Airport so that they could fly to South Korea. They have been charged with providing foreign employment services without a license, while their clients have been asked to provide a statement to the Department of Employment (DOE).

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

