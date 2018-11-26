Thailand's Deep South map
Four killed in series of attacks in far South

By TN / November 26, 2018

Two paramilitary rangers, a deputy village head and an elderly villager were killed and another ranger injured during a spate of attacks in southern border provinces beginning Sunday evening.

About 5.30pm on Sunday, gunmen fired at officials guarding Tha Yee market in Ban Huay Pling village of Thepha district in Songkhla province. Paramilitary rangers Krisada Ti-iadyor and Jaran Chanthamunee and Abdulloh Yeeman, deputy head of Ban Huay Pling, were killed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WAEDAO HARAI, MALUDING DEETO AND ABDULLOH BENJAKAT
BANGKOK POST

TN

