Four killed in series of attacks in far South





Two paramilitary rangers, a deputy village head and an elderly villager were killed and another ranger injured during a spate of attacks in southern border provinces beginning Sunday evening.

About 5.30pm on Sunday, gunmen fired at officials guarding Tha Yee market in Ban Huay Pling village of Thepha district in Songkhla province. Paramilitary rangers Krisada Ti-iadyor and Jaran Chanthamunee and Abdulloh Yeeman, deputy head of Ban Huay Pling, were killed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WAEDAO HARAI, MALUDING DEETO AND ABDULLOH BENJAKAT

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



