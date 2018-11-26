From Pet Shop and West End, ’80s Synth Duo Coming to Bangkok





BANGKOK — Thirty-five years after “West End Girls” became a club anthem, English synthpop veterans Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, the original Pet Shop Boys, will play Bangkok in April.

Arguably the most successful surviving duo in British music history, Tennant and Lowe, now 64 and 59 respectively, are embarking on an Asia tour announced this morning which includes a Bangkok arena date.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English

