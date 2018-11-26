Synthpop British duo Pet Shop Boys
From Pet Shop and West End, '80s Synth Duo Coming to Bangkok

November 26, 2018

BANGKOK — Thirty-five years after “West End Girls” became a club anthem, English synthpop veterans Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, the original Pet Shop Boys, will play Bangkok in April.

Arguably the most successful surviving duo in British music history, Tennant and Lowe, now 64 and 59 respectively, are embarking on an Asia tour announced this morning which includes a Bangkok arena date.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

