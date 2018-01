International pop star Katy Perry will give her second concert in the Kingdom on April 10, and fans have fewer than 10 days to prepare for the tickets to go on sale, on Jan 13.

The “Katy Perry Witness: The Tour 2018 Bangkok” concert will take place at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani. This is the 33-year-old superstar’s first run since the Prismatic World Tour in 2014-2015, which featured 151 sold-out shows around the globe.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST