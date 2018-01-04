Blind Woman to Serve 1.5 Years in Prison for Defaming Monarchy

YALA — A provincial court on Thursday sentenced a blind woman to one and a half years in prison for posting content which it found violated royal defamation laws.

Murhyatee Masoh, 23, an unemployed Thai-Malay Muslim from Yala province, was found guilty of violating Article 112 of the constitution in two separate Facebook posts she published between Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 of 2016 through a voice assisted application which reads text out loud. The woman, under arrest since last November, pleaded guilty.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Pravit Rojanaphruk

Khaosod English