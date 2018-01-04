Thursday, January 4, 2018
Blind Woman to Serve 1.5 Years in Prison for Defaming Monarchy

Betong checkpoint in Yala
TN News 0

YALA — A provincial court on Thursday sentenced a blind woman to one and a half years in prison for posting content which it found violated royal defamation laws.

Murhyatee Masoh, 23, an unemployed Thai-Malay Muslim from Yala province, was found guilty of violating Article 112 of the constitution in two separate Facebook posts she published between Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 of 2016 through a voice assisted application which reads text out loud. The woman, under arrest since last November, pleaded guilty.

By Pravit Rojanaphruk
Khaosod English

TN

