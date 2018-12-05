Cabbie returns B300,000 in lost cash to American tourist





A taxi driver has been praised for his honesty after he returned more than 300,000 baht in cash to a retired American police officer who had left the money in his cab on Tuesday.

The return of the lost money by taxi driver Veeraphol Klamsiri to Jerry Allen Hart, the owner of the bag, was witnessed by Pol Col Viroj Tadsor, superintendent of Suvarnabhumi airport and airport officials at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN

BANGKOK POST

